Body of missing woman found in Palmetto

The body of a Bradenton woman missing for a week was found in Palmetto on Thursday night.

Stephanie Shenefield, 38, went missing on the 5300 block of 16th St. E. in Bradenton on June 3. Her body was found in a ditch in Palmetto, Manatee County Sheriff's Office officials said in a tweet.

Her mother contacted the MCSO after not hearing from her since June 3 and "knew something was wrong" and that it was "out of her character," Manatee County Sheriff officials said during a press conference on Friday.

Detectives were able to obtain Shenefield's computer to determine that at 1:20 a.m. on June 3, Shenefield arrived via Uber at 224 30 St. E., the residence of William Redden, 51.

Redden confirmed with detectives that Shenefield was there on Friday but that she left the next morning.

Through footage obtained from Redden's security camera system, detectives were able to confirm that Shenefield died at his residence. Redding is refusing to talk to MCSO.

"We do not know the cause of death at this time," a Sheriff's official said. "What we do know is that William Redden does nothing about it. He didn't call 911. He doesn't call authorities. He doesn't call anyone."

Video footage showed Redden dragging Shenefield's lifeless body throughout the house. He then loaded the body into a car and left the residence.

Redden has been charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of an altered firearm.

Two citizens saw Shenefield's body while walking next to railroad tracks in a ditch that's about 12-feet deep.

"I would tell you that William Redding is a piece of s---," a Sheriff's official said during a news conference. "That's what he is. He had an opportunity to call law enforcement, to call 911, to try to save her or to do something, to let anyone know."

Redding is an eight-time convicted felon and has had multiple charges for possessing and selling cocaine. possession of a firearm by a cnvicted felon, misdemeanor battery charges, and multiple driving with a license suspended charges.

Shenefield had a medical condition and demonstrated behavior that had family and friends concerned, MCSO officials said in a tweet.

The cause of her death is unknown. MCSO Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

