Body of missing Wrentham man recovered from pond in Hamilton

The body of a 73-year-old man missing out of Wrentham was recovered from a pond in Hamilton Wednesday days after he was last seen, officials said.

Steve Perry’s body was found in his vehicle near the Chebacco Lake boat ramp. The Wrentham man had not been seen since getting lost while driving Saturday, police say.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Perry drove on a darkened roadway that led to the boat ramp, eventually plunging into the water, according to Wrentham police.

“Sad to report, Mr. Perry has been located and is deceased,” the Wrentham Police Department shared on Facebook. “Apparently disoriented, Mr. Perry accidentally drove into the water, submerging his vehicle, resulting in his death. The incident is under investigation.”

Perry, a retired truck driver, failed to return home on Saturday, August 26 after driving to visit a local restaurant.

Perry told police calling his cell phone he became lost after getting on Route 495. Officers spoke with Perry several times throughout the night as the Wrentham man drove from Providence, then south of Hartford, Connecticut and finally to the North Shore of Massachusetts. Police lost contact with him once his phone went dead.

The incident is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police CPAC unit.

“We extended our sympathies to his family and friends,” Wrentham police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

