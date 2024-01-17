Body of missing York woman found, man arrested in domestic-related homicide: police

York City Police are investigating the first homicide of 2024 after authorities found the body of Amaris Morales Berrios, who was reported missing, on Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Detectives have arrested 47-year-old Jose L. Rodriguez Ramos in connection with the domestic-related homicide, police said. He was taken to York County Central Booking to be arraigned.

Berrios' body was found in the early Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Priority Road, the release states.

Police issued a news release earlier this week seeking help from the public in the search for the missing woman. Morales Berrios was last seen in the 1000 block of Priority Road, police said at the time.

No further details were immediately available early Wednesday morning.

