Body with mysterious ‘puncture wounds’ pulled from ocean, California sheriff says

A body pulled from the Pacific Ocean had mysterious puncture wounds to the abdomen, California sheriff’s officials reported.

A suspicious death investigation has been opened, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Someone reported seeing a body floating in the ocean off Family Beach on Point Mugu at Naval Base Ventura County at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, the release said.

Firefighters pulled the man’s body from the ocean and discovered “numerous puncture wounds to his abdomen,” deputies said. The man could not be revived.

He was later identified as Jason Jennings, 51, of Los Angeles, officials said.

An investigation into his death continues.

Officials ask that anyone with information call Sgt. Jeremy Bramlette at 805-384-4727 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.

Ventura County is just northwest of Los Angeles.

Accused shooter in woman’s slaying over Pride flag identified, California cops say

19-year-old found dead in field after she was kidnapped from park, California cops say

Scammer posing as Colorado sheriff’s captain gets a call – from man he’s impersonating