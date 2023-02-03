27-year-old Rockingham woman arrested after baby found dead near railroad tracks

A 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a newborn that was found dead on Jan. 26 along railroad tracks in East Rockingham.

Kimberly Dawn Harris, of Rockingham, has been charged with murder and felony conceal/fail to report a death.

She has been processed into the detention center under no bond.

“I want to thank the community for their support and efforts. They have provided numerous leads, helped keep the updates circulating and for giving support to our deputies and investigators working this case. When a child is involved, it puts things in a different perspective. I want to especially thank our investigators. They have worked tirelessly around the clock since last Thursday afternoon. Even though we can start the closure process in this case, there are no winners, this is a terrible situation for everyone involved and for the community as a whole,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge, Richmond County.

Richmond County EMS confirmed to Channel 9 that the emergency communications center got a call that day from someone who said they had found the baby next to the tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. East Rockingham is about 75 miles east of Charlotte.

When deputies and EMS personnel got to the area, they found the baby deceased.

If you have information about the incident, you’re urged to call Richmond County 911, EMS officials told Channel 9.

North Carolina has a safe surrender law that allows parents to surrender a newborn up to seven days old without providing his or her name. There are steps to take to safely surrender a newborn legally. Information can be found at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services here.

