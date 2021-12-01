Body of Newport woman discovered on Middletown's Sachuest Beach

MIDDLETOWN — The body of a 48-year-old Newport woman was found early Wednesday on Sachuest Beach.

According to a press release from the Middletown Police Department, the town's Fire Department responded to the Surfer's End of the beach just before 7 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive female.

Police in Middletown investigate the scene where the body of a 48-year-old Newport woman was found on Sachuest Beach.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that the female, a 48-year-old Newport resident was deceased," police said.

Members of the Middletown Police Detective Division and the state Medical Examiner’s office processed the scene. While the investigation remains open, there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, police said.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Body of Newport RI woman found on Middletown's Sachuest Beach