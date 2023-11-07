The body of Nick Lovensen Alincy, 17, came ashore at Bathtub Beach in Stuart

MARTIN COUNTY ― The search for 17-year-old Nick Lovensen Alincy who went missing while swimming in the ocean Monday, has ended with the discovery of his body, Martin County sheriff's officials said.

Rescue workers found his body at Bathtub Beach in Stuart Tuesday, south of where he entered the ocean in rough surf Monday at Sea Turtle Beach, 4191 N.E. Ocean Blvd., around 6:45 a.m. in Jensen Beach, said sheriff's spokesperson Christine Christofek.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Martin County Fire Rescue announced they suspended their searches Monday evening, but sheriff's officials continued into the night searching for the St. Lucie West Centennial High School senior.

The teen was caught in rough surf after he went to the beach in the morning to take some photos with his girlfriend, Chief Deputy John Budensiek said Monday.

Dive teams with Martin County Fire Rescue search for for 17-year old Nick Lovensen Alincy, who sheriff's investigators said was reported missing November 6, 2023 after he was caught in rough surf off Jensen Beach.

Nick was on the Centennial Boys Varsity Soccer team. Athletic Director Blake Combs said a game the team was scheduled to play Monday was canceled.

"The school and district will provide counseling services as needed to students and staff," said Lydia Martin, communications officer with St. Lucie Public Schools.

