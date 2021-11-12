Body part found in McKay Bay; Tampa police conducting death investigation

The Tampa Police Department is investigating after fishermen spotted a human body part floating in McKay Bay Thursday afternoon, according to an agency news release.

The fishermen contacted police around 4:25 p.m. to report what they’d found, and when investigators responded to the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge they confirmed it was a human body part.

A Tampa police spokesperson said the agency is not yet disclosing which body part was found.

More details will be released as the investigation progresses, police said.

