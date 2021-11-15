Body parts in the bay? It’s a mystery for Florida police after two legs found in water

There’s a chilling whodunit playing out in McKay Bay in Tampa, and police are seeking the public’s help.

According to the Tampa Police Department, last Thursday fishermen spotted a leg “of human origin” floating in the water, located in the northeastern corner of Tampa Bay, and phoned it in.

The following day, another grim discovery: Another leg. The agency posted a picture of a portion of the calf that carried a tattoo with three hearts and the names Sean, Greg and Zach.

Police are asking if anyone recognizes the ink and to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130 with any tips or information.

“We’ve got to remember, that’s somebody’s loved one,” Acting Police Chief Ruben Delgado said at a news briefing. “That’s somebody’s family member. That’s somebody that we are trying to figure out exactly what happened.”

Drones are being used as part of the investigation to search for any more body parts or clues.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also involved.