Body parts in northeast Minneapolis prompt homicide investigation

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Body parts were found Thursday morning along a road near the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, and police say they are treating the discovery as a homicide.

A passerby called 911 to report the parts shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 300 block of NE. Main Street not far from the Mississippi River, said police spokesman John Elder.

"We are treating this as a homicide as the loss of these parts would likely not be survivable," Elder said.

He said that the appearance of the parts, likely from a white adult, indicates that the death would "be relatively recent." He said the gender of the parts was unknown.

Homicide and crime lab investigators were collecting evidence at the scene. Elder said.

Investigators are going through previous calls to police, missing persons reports and are working with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in hopes of identifying the victim, Elder said.

The case is the city's 43rd homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about this discovery is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

