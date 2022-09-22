Body parts found stuffed in suitcases during wellness check on NYC woman, police say

A wellness check for a 22-year-old woman in New York City reportedly led to a grisly discovery: blood, human remains and body parts stuffed into suitcases, police said.

The New York City Police Department was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Linwood Street in East New York around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct the check.

When officers arrived to the woman’s sixth-floor apartment, they found two suitcases containing human remains, police said.

However, it’s not clear if the victim’s entire body was accounted for. It’s also not clear if the remains belong to the woman subject of the wellness check.

The medical examiner will determine the case of death.

The NYPD said early Thursday the investigation is ongoing.

