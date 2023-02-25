Body parts of missing model Abby Choi found at rented home, 3 arrested: Hong Kong police

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Hong Kong police announced Saturday the arrest of three people in connection with the murder and dismemberment of model Abby Choi, after parts of her body were found in a rental unit in Hong Kong’s northern Tai Po district, according to local media reports.

Choi, a 28-year model who had recently appeared on the digital cover of L’Officiel Monaco fashion magazine, was reported missing on Wednesday.

Just a few days later, the parents and elder brother of Choi’s former husband were arrested and charged with murder, the Agence France-Presse reported.

Earlier this week, authorities contacted the family of her ex-husband but found they gave false statements to authorities. That led police to the rented home in Lung Mei Village, where authorities found the model’s legs inside a fridge and human tissue in pots of soup.

“We are still looking for the head, the torso and hands, which we believed were disposed of,” Superintendent Alan Chung, of the Kowloon West regional crime unit, told reporters Saturday, according to the South China Morning Post.

“Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks,” Chung said, noting that it appeared the home had been “arranged by cold-blooded killers meticulously.”

A purple handbag that belonged to Choi was also found in the home, which had been recently rented by her former father-in-law. It was mostly unfurnished, suggesting that it might have been specifically set up as a place to dispose of the body, police said.

Choi was allegedly last seen by her former brother-in-law, who worked as her driver. Authorities believe money may have played a role in the gruesome crime.

“We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums,” Chung said. “Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets.”

Her former husband, who is 31 and reportedly doesn’t have a job, is still missing, police said.

Story continues

Choi, who was also a social media influencer with nearly 94,000 Instagram followers, often posted photographs of herself mingling with fashion designers or appearing on fashion websites.

In her most recent post, from Feb. 25, Choi shared her latest magazine cover.

“From Hong Kong to the cover of L’Officiel Monaco, my journey as a style icon continues,” the caption read. “Grateful for this recognition and the continued support along the way.”