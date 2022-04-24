Body of person with gunshot wound dropped off at Grady hospital, police say

Atlanta police investigators are trying to find out who dropped off a dead body with a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police responded to a call for a person shot at Grady on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found out a dead gunshot victim had ben dropped off by an unknown person.

Police said the identity of the victim would be determined at an autopsy.

No information about a suspect has been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

