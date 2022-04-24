Body of person with gunshot wound dropped off at Grady hospital, police say
Atlanta police investigators are trying to find out who dropped off a dead body with a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Police responded to a call for a person shot at Grady on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found out a dead gunshot victim had ben dropped off by an unknown person.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said the identity of the victim would be determined at an autopsy.
No information about a suspect has been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
TRENDING STORIES:
5-year-old boy calls father to say an unknown man shot his mother
IN OTHER NEWS: