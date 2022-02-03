Body, possibly frozen do death, of man, 27, found in Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park

A 27-year-old man was found dead inside a Bronx park and investigators believe he may have frozen to death, police said Thursday.

A pair of hikers found the victim sprawled out along the John Muir Trail inside Van Cortlandt Park just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The body was lying face up near a stream and a large rock, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man — who was fully clothed and did not have any visible injuries — may have frozen to death, a police source said. His name was not immediately released.

It was not immediately clear how long the victim had been dead. Temperatures dropped to below freezing after Saturday’s Nor’easter but slowly crept up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the day before the victim was found, the temperatures had dipped down to about 20 degrees but rose to a high of 42 degrees over the course of the day.