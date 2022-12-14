Body of pregnant woman found burning in Fresno alley

Fresno police are investigating the death of a "visibly pregnant" woman whose body was found set on fire Tuesday in an alley.

A motorist who saw the body burning in an alley in the 4400 block of North Cornelia Avenue called 911 around 12:20 p.m., according to Lt. Paul Cervantes, commander of the Fresno Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Maintenance workers at a nearby apartment complex put out the blaze with fire extinguishers, Cervantes said.

Firefighters and emergency medical services arrived and pronounced the woman dead at 12:26 p.m.

Authorities believe the woman, who was visibly pregnant, was in her 20s, Cervantes said.

Investigators are working to find out whether she was killed before being set on fire, he said. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The woman had not been identified as of Tuesday night, Cervantes said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valley Crime Stoppers tip line at (559) 498-7867.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.