Body pulled from Burnsville lake ID'd as Eagan man

Jul. 21—The body pulled from Earley Lake in Burnsville Sunday night was identified as a Amanuel Kiros, 20, of Eagan.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office was called about a missing person in Burnsville about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The department's drone searched the area and spotted a body submerged in shallow waters of the lake. A dive team recovered the body about 10 p.m., according to a statement by Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie.

Kiros' cause of death was drowning, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

