Body of missing Penn Hills woman pulled from Crescent Township dam

The body of a missing Penn Hills woman was recovered from a dam in Crescent Township Monday morning.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the body as Nia Rash, 25.

Rash was reported missing in January and was last seen Dec. 28, 2022. At the time, police said she needed medication and it was left at her house when she left.

Allegheny County Homicide responded to the scene on Monday, but it has not been said if any foul play is suspected.

The cause of death will come from the Medical Examiner.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3 local US Postal Service workers charged with theft Local contractor accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars, not finishing work Restaurant Week kicks off Monday across Butler County VIDEO: Water main break causes road to buckle in Uptown DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts