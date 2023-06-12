Body pulled from Fresno canal by automatic machinery, police say. Investigation ongoing

A body was pulled from a canal Monday by the machinery that automatically clears the waterway, Fresno police said.

Someone reported seeing the body about 8 a.m. on the bridge over the water at Ferger and Arroyo avenues between downtown and the Tower District, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

The canal has machinery that automatically pulls debris out of the water in that area, she said.

Police did not immediately have demographic information on the victim, she said.

Fresno police investigate a bridge and canal where a body was found between downtown and the Tower District on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Fresno police investigate a bridge and canal where a body was found between downtown and the Tower District on Monday, June 12, 2023.