Body pulled from Hudson River by Dutchess County police

A body was recovered from the Hudson River on Monday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 10 a.m., the sheriff’s office learned that a possible body had been seen in the river near the Mid-Hudson Bridge between Poughkeepsie and Highland. The office's Marine Patrol responded and recovered the body with help from a Hyde Park Marina employee. The body appeared to be that of a female, according to the sheriff's office.

An investigation is continuing into the person's identity and the cause of death, in conjunction with the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Mid-Hudson Bridge from the City of Poughkeepsie on February 15, 2023.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the county Medical Examiner’s Office, Town of Lloyd Police, and City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department.

State Budget: NY still far from budget deal as Hochul, lawmakers spar on bail, housing

Rhinebeck: Thompson House nursing facility will close, laying off 102 employees. Here's why

Michael McKinney is a breaking news reporter for The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and Times Herald-Record of Middletown.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Body pulled from Hudson River as Dutchess County NY police investigate