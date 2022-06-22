Body pulled from Lake Michigan, police say

Authorities pulled a body from Lake Michigan Tuesday night.

Police said that the body of an unidentified man who they believe was around 30-years-old was taken out of the water around 9:30 p.m. at the 700 block of East 31st Street, where the 31st Street Beach and Harbor are located.

The Chicago Fire Department’s Marine unit had responded to a person in distress, police said. The man was transported to University of Chicago hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said detectives are investigating the death.

The recovered body comes after the bodies of four people washed up along the shores of the Chicago River and Lake Michigan in early April.

The city saw a record number of drownings in Lake Michigan in 2020, wen 56 people drowned there.