Body pulled from section of Boston Harbor near New England Aquarium

A body was pulled from the waters of Boston Habor near the New England Aquarium Friday morning.

According to a Boston Police spokesperson, officers received a call for a body near 63 Long Wharf around 9:40 a.m.

A Boston 25 News photographer captured Boston Police officers parked on the brick roadway in front of the renowned aquarium.

Police have not yet identified the body of the man or woman.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

