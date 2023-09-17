Body pulled from Trinity River in Fort Worth after one person drowned Saturday night

One person is dead after drowning in the Trinity River overnight Saturday into Sunday, according to a the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Authorities are investigating what happened after they recovered the body around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the fire department. Someone called 911 to report the drowning around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The drowning happened near a concert taking place around that time, but the fire department does not know if the person who died was attending the show.

The age, name and gender of the person who died has not been released.