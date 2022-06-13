Body pulled from Turtle River in Glynn County

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Turtle River near Blythe Island over the weekend.

Police say a boater spotted the body Saturday morning and called 911.

Glynn County Police Major Crimes Unit Detectives are working to determine the woman’s cause of death. GCSO says the victim has been identified and their family has been notified.

Anyone with any information, or who was in the area and saw a Hispanic female is asked to contact GCPD Criminal Investigations Division (912) 554-7802. You can also email us gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov or contact Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

