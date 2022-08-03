Body pulled from water off Carson Beach; second person found unresponsive

Police are investigating after a body was found in the water off Carson Beach Wednesday.

A second person was found unresponsive on the beach.

Police have not given any indication the two incidents are related.

The body was seen floating in the area of Mother’s Rest Wednesday afternoon. That person was brought to shore and determined to be dead.

State Police said troopers were later called to the beach around 3:35 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive man on the beach near H Street.

The incident does not appear to be a drowning, according to police.

State Police detectives are investigating both incidents.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW