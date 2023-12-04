Body of Quincy man, 41, found in Washington, D.C., alley

The body of a Quincy man was found in a Washington, D.C., alley Thursday morning, according to multiple news reports.

The man was identified as 41-year-old Alan Chi Chen.

His body was discovered in the alley along the 100 block of W Street in the Northwest section of the city.

Investigators believe his body was dumped by the driver of a white Porsche at about 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, Fox 5 TV in Washington reported.

An image of the driver was captured on surveillance video, authorities said.

FOX 5 spoke to Chen's aunt, who said he worked in sales and visited the area for months at a time for work. She said police told her that Chen was pushed from his own car, but police would not confirm that to FOX 5.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson in the District of Columbia said investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, Boston 25 News reported.

The TV station reported that a person reached out to police Nov. 30 and said he “... witnessed on his camera someone dropping a body out of a vehicle in the alley.”

