Body recovered after apparent drowning in Lakeville

Jul. 5—Authorities in Lakeville recovered a body Sunday night after an apparent drowning in Marion Lake, officials said.

Witnesses reported a man missing for two hours and last seen on an inflatable device near Antlers Park beach, police officials said.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office and Lakeville Fire Department began a search and located the male victim submerged in four feet of water.

First responders recovered the body of the 28-year-old man around 9 p.m., officials said.

The identity of the man will not be released until the family is notified, police said.