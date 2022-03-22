Body recovered from Cape Fear River, Wilmington police investigating

A body was found in the Cape Fear River near Harnett Street on Tuesday.

Wilmington police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Cape Fear River Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a suspicious death near Harnett Street and discovered a body in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m.

At this time, police do not believe this death is suspicious, but an investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name is being withheld Tuesday afternoon pending notification of family.

