Body recovered from Durand Eastman Beach

A body has been recovered from the waters of Durand Eastman Beach, according to Rochester police.

The identity of the individual has not been confirmed, police said.

The Rochester Police Department's Scuba team, with assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and the New York State Police, assisted at the scene.

The body was found after a search for a person reported missing at Durand on Saturday afternoon.

