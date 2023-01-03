Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester

Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said.

The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a missing person.

Assisting in the search were the Worcester Police Department, Shrewsbury Police Department, Worcester EMS, Shrewsbury Fire Department, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

