Body recovered from the Hackensack River in Secaucus as police investigate

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office's Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was discovered and recovered from the Hackensack River in Secaucus.

The body was found just after 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the river's waters that run beneath the Eastern Spur of the New Jersey Turnpike, Secaucus police said.

The body "appears lifeless," Secaucus police chief Dennis Miller told NorthJersey.com.

Police, and dive teams from Lyndhurst and Wallington, are on the scene. Hudson County Prosecutors office will lead the investigation, Miller said.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

