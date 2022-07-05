Body recovered from Merrimack River

Jul. 5—NEWBURYPORT — Local police have identified the body of a man pulled from the Merrimack River earlier this morning but have yet to release his name pending notification of family.

The 71-year-old man's body was spotted by workers near the Whittier Bridge around 5:30 a.m, according to Newburyport police.

Newburyport police Lieutenant Matt Simons said the body was found floating in the river underneath or very close to the Interstate 95 bridge. Simons added there are no missing persons in the department's files.

The body was transported to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy and the Essex County District Attorney's Office was notified. Simons also said it was too early in the investigation to determine the cause of death but added it does not appear foul play was involved.

"Having a body in the water adds another layer in the investigation," Simons said.

The U.S. Coast Guard — Station Merrimack River assisted local police getting the body out of the fast moving river. Police cleared the scene by around 7:30 a.m.

The discovery comes roughly three weeks after first responders recovered the body of a 6-year-old Lowell boy from the Pipers Quarry area of the Merrimack.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday's incident is asked to call Newburyport police Inspector Dani Sinclair at 978-462-4411.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.