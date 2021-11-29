Body recovered from Rockaway River in Boonton, authorities say

BOONTON — Municipal and county responders were on the scene after a body was recovered in the Rockaway River, a fire official confirmed Monday morning.

Police, fire, EMTs and an investigative unit from the Morris County Sheriff's Office were gathered near the winding riverside by the intersection of North Main Street and Hillside Avenue as of 10:00 a.m. where they located the remains of a 71-year-old man.

Prosecutors did not identify the man, whose death they said is not suspected to be criminal as of Monday night.

The Boonton stretch of the Rockaway River has been the scene of several drownings throughout the years. A mother and her 11-year-old son drowned in February near Grace Lord Park, just downriver from the current recovery scene.

Another body, an unidentified adult male, was recovered farther downriver from the park, near the Boonton Gorge, in 2018.

