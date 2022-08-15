Body recovered from Upper Porter Pond at D.W. Field Park, police investigating

BROCKTON — A body was retrieved from Upper Porter Pond at D.W. Field Park shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after an "unattended death," Darren Duarte, the spokesperson for the Brockton Police Department, said via email.

The victim was male, police said.

Local police are working in tandem with state police detectives to investigate the cause of death, the approximate age of the victim, who discovered his body and how long he is believed to have been in the water.

Police investigate after a body was pulled from Upper Porter Pond at D.W. Field Park in Brockton, on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

The Enterprise was unable to immediately reach the Plymouth County District Attorney's office for additional details.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton D.W. Field Park: Body found in Upper Porter Pond Sunday