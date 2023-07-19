Body recovered from water of Lake Hopatcong, state police confirm

New Jersey State Police are investigating the death of a 76-year-old man whose submerged body was recovered Tuesday night in Lake Hopatcong.

Sgt. Philip Curry stated that troopers responded to a missing persons report near a Lake Hopatcong marina on Brady Road in Jefferson at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night for the report of a missing person.

State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit divers found the body located just below the surface, near an unoccupied Chris Craft boat partially tied to the dock with the motor still running, Curry stated.

The man was not identified. No official cause of death has been reported.

The Lake Hopatcong recovery was the second water-related fatality in a week in Morris County. An 8-year-old Roxbury boy drowned in a stream on July 12 in the Flanders section of town.

The boy, whose name was not released, was found face-down in the stream near a residence, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Mayor Jim Rilee confirmed the boy's family are Roxbury residents.

"It's a terrible tragedy," Roxbury Mayor James Rilee. "All of our hearts and prayers go out to the family and their friends. We'll do everything we can to help them."

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Lake Hopatcong NJ: Body recovered from water, police say