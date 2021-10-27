Body removed from Springfield home where police served search warrant

Oct. 27—A body has been removed from a Springfield home where police were serving a search warrant Wednesday morning. The Clark County Coroner's Office was also called

The Springfield Police Division confirmed they were serving the search warrant at a duplex in the first block of North Douglas Avenue.

It's not clear what the investigation is related to, but a Springfield Police Department Evidence Collection Unit vehicle is at the scene, as well as a vehicle from the health department.

Multiple people at the home were wearing white jumpsuits and a white tarp was being hung up around the home's porch.

Crews on the scene said the home hadn't had water for several months and that they were wearing the jumpsuits due to conditions inside.

Police are expected to release information regarding the investigation today. We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.