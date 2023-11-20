Body retrieved in Salt River in south Phoenix; investigation underway

Police are investigating the death of a man pulled from the Salt River on Sunday.

According to Phoenix police, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the Salt River near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for the possibility of a body in the river.

When officers arrived, they located the body of a man who was pronounced dead after being retrieved, police said.

The man's identity was not released.

Police said an active investigation was underway and that the manner and cause of death would be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

