WHO body says COVID-19 vaccines 'may need to be updated' for Omicron

GENEVA (Reuters) - A technical advisory group established by the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated to ensure they are effective against new variants like Omicron.

"...the composition of current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated, to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection against infection and disease by VOCs, including Omicron and future variants," the body of independent experts said in a statement sent to journalists by the WHO.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Mrinalika Roy)

