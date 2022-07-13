Body of SC man recovered day after he was last seen in a boat in a pond, coroner says

The drowning death of a South Carolina man is under investigation, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Dimitri Carter was reported missing to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release. The 37-year-old North Augusta resident was last seen that day in a boat, according to the release.

Carter was boating in a pond in the 400 block of Storm Branch Road, Ables said. That’s in the Beech Island area, where there are several bodies of water, and is near the Savannah River.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resource divers began looking for Carter Monday, but the search was called off because of darkness, according to the release.

The search resumed Tuesday and Carter was recovered in the pond by divers at about 11 a.m., Ables said.

An autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday in Newberry.

Carter’s death continues to be investigated by the coroner and sheriff’s office.

In 2017, Carter was arrested by the sheriff’s office on a murder charge, WJBF reported. Carter was charged in the death of Allen Andrew Jones, whose body was found on Aug. 4 on Avalon Lane in Beech Island, according to WRDW.

That’s about 1.5 miles from where Carter was last seen.

The coroner’s office said Jones, a 26-year-old Columbia resident, died after being shot multiple times on Aug. 3, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

Information on what happened to the murder charge was not available. But Carter was wanted for failure to appear in court on pending charges for drug trafficking, and five counts of weapons possession during a violent crime, Aiken County court records show.