New body scanner at Chippewa County Jail finds hidden drugs

Mar. 16—CHIPPEWA FALLS — On Dec. 24, an inmate in the Chippewa County Jail collapsed. Jailers thought the man was having a heart attack, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Once there, a doctor injected him with Narcan, which is an opioid overdose treatment. The inmate immediately began breathing regularly.

"He obviously had taken some kind of narcotic back in the jail," said Chippewa County Jail Capt. Curt Dutton.

Dutton shared that story as an example of the effects of illegal drugs circulating in the jail. The inmate was searched when he was arrested, as are all other inmates. Even with those searches, drugs managed to get into the building.

On Tuesday, Dutton showed off a new body scanner that is set up in the jail's intake room. When it is up and running, it will take a complete body scan of every person booked into the jail. The body scan will find any drugs hidden in underclothing, or inside a person's body.

"It's definitely needed for the safety and security of the facility," Dutton said. "It's well-known that inmates will hide contraband in body cavities. You can detect things that shouldn't belong there."

It is not unheard of for drugs to be hidden in a balloon or baggie, and hidden inside the body. That can be dangerous; if a baggie ruptures, the drugs can be absorbed directly into the body.

"We've taken some (inmates) to a hospital to have them surgically removed," he said.

The county purchased the $118,500 machine through the capital improvement budget, which is funded by the county's half-percent sales tax. Dutton said his staff will be trained on how to operate the new machine on March 25, and it will immediately go into usage for every person booked into the jail.

"It is more of a deterrent, to keep as much (drugs) out as possible," Dutton said. "We're excited about this. This is big for our county. We're really grateful for it."

Story continues

Drugs getting into the building aren't just dangerous for the inmates. Dutton noted that Fentanyl and derivatives of that drug are highly potent, even small sand-sized particles.

"We could inadvertently touch it," Dutton said.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the machine has been needed for a while.

"For the last six months, we had a rash of contraband coming in," Kowalczyk said. "We don't do cavity searches unless we have a court order, search warrant."

Kowalczyk compared the scanner to new models used in airports, but he said this model is slightly higher quality. He pointed to a newly installed "amnesty box" on a nearby wall. Anyone who is arrested and has contraband hidden on or in their body can dispose of it in the box before they are scanned, and they won't be charged for having that contraband.

The Eau Claire County Jail purchased one of the body scanners two years ago, said Sheriff Ron Cramer.

"It's a great tool. Now, the word is out. The amount of contraband that comes in is unbelievable," Cramer said. "It doesn't take very long to get an image. Word will spread fast, you better give it up before you go into the jail."

Cramer said his jail also uses an amnesty box.

"They are given an opportunity to give it up before the booking," Cramer said. "We'd rather catch it there than see it go into the facility."

Dutton thinks back on the story of the inmate who overdosed on drugs on Dec. 24, saying, "it's a situation that could have been prevented with this type of machine."