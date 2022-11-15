Body of shooting victim, 16, found in rural Marion County cemetery. No arrests yet

REDDICK — Marion County Sheriff's deputies are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a teenage boy whose body was found at a cemetery last week.

On Nov. 9, law enforcement responded to an emergency call at the Campground Cemetery, 8565 NW 130th St., Reddick.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of Kenneth Carr Jr., 16.

Officials did not say where in the cemetery Kenneth's body was located, how many times he had been shot, or how long the body had been at the location.

Authorities said the boy was reported missing by his family members the day before his body was discovered.

Sheriff's detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact Detective Joe Miller at (352) 369-6806 or Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and refer to 22-63 in your tip. Tips also can be entered at www.crimestoppers.com.

