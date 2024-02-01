Body shop employee saves kitten trapped in car bumper — and names it after the ordeal

A family of two became a family of three after an ordeal that involved a car, a helpful auto body and paint shop, and a startled black kitten.

On Jan. 26, a Nebraska auto body shop was phoned in to assist Animal Control with a peculiar dilemma — a cat was trapped inside the bumper of a car and was in need of rescue, according to the Capital Humane Society, which posted the situation on its Facebook page.

“Last Friday, Midtown Body & Paint received a call from Animal Control needing assistance with a cat stuck inside a bumper just a few blocks away,” the post read. “Midtown Body & Paint knew they could help so off they went! Travis was able to remove the fender liner to gain access to the kitten hiding inside the front bumper.”

And what name was bestowed upon the little guy?

Bumper, of course.

But that’s not the last surprise — Bumper was put up for adoption on Jan. 31 but was already snatched up by two very eager people, one who happens to be the very man who rescued him.

“Travis and his girlfriend ADOPTED Bumper. So not only did Travis SAVE Bumper, he adopted him too!” the post reads.

People were overwhelmed with joy by the entire story.

“I love this so much I’m crying,” one person wrote in the comment section on Facebook.

“I know a lot of cat people reading this will choose your business, because of this! Thanks for saving & adopting the kitty,” another expressed.

“Oh my gosh, I didn’t think the story could get anymore amazing. I love this so much,” someone said.

Dog with ‘ridiculous’ bark gets a new home — again. ‘He was so relieved and happy’

Lost wedding ring sets off tedious search in recycling bin. Then worker ‘struck gold’