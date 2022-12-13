Body of Springfield woman recovered from Sangamon River Sunday identified

Police lights

Menard County authorities have identified the body of a Springfield woman found in the Sangamon River in Petersburg Sunday.

Linda Christensen, 76, formerly lived in Petersburg, said Ben Hollis, the Menard County chief deputy sheriff and coroner.

While final autopsy results are pending, foul play is not suspected, Hollis said.

Edinburg superintendent Theilen remembered as 'amazing teacher, devoted father'

Hollis said Christensen may have been in the river since Friday though "we don't know for sure."

Christensen's body was found in a small brushy area of the river north of the Illinois 123 bridge just after 4 p.m. Sunday by a group of search and rescue personnel.

Her white Lincoln SUV was located near the same bridge early Friday morning. The discovery led to a search of the area around the bridge and the river by Illinois State Police's Air Operations, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, Christian Aid Ministries, and local police and fire departments.

Hollis said he had been in touch with the family. Christensen, he said, would have been familiar with the area where she was found, though he did not immediately know why she was there Friday.

Illinois State Police investigators are assisting Petersburg Police with the investigation.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: The woman recovered from the Sangamon River in Petersburg is identfied