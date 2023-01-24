Body stolen from Rockford funeral home found in Chicago, suspect remains at large

The body of a dead man that was stolen from a Rockford funeral home Saturday afternoon has been found in Chicago.

The body, which was inside a van that was stolen from Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th St. in Rockford, was found in the 8200 block of S. Manistee Avenue on Chicago's south side, the Rockford Police Department posted on its Twitter account Monday night.

Earlier that day, police released photos of a potential suspect. Anyone with any information about the suspect or the theft is asked to contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900.

The van was recovered Sunday in Chicago, police said, but the deceased body was not inside.

"We are continuing our investigation at this time and any further updates will be posted here," the department tweeted.

No arrests have been made.

