‘My Body, My Sweat, Your Tears.’ Amber Alert for girl, 11, wearing distinctive hoodie

She shared a photo of herself Monday wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the phrase: “My Body, My Sweat, Your Tears.”

Then 11-year-old Montana Breseman — who goes by the name Jordan — disappeared from River Ridge Middle School in New Port Richey, which is near Tampa, said the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco pleaded with the community Monday night for help in finding the girl, who was last seen around 11 a.m.

“This a very sad situation,” he said. “This is an 11-year-old little girl.”

Shortly before 8:00 p.m., an Amber Alert was issued for Montana. According to the alert, Jordan may be in a car with an “unknown white male” traveling to Georgia.

Nocco said Jordan “made indications” that she planned on going to Georgia with an 18 or 19-year-old man. He added that detectives fear this could be a case of human trafficking.

“I say that right now information says possibly Georgia, but we do not know that specifically,” he said. “So we’re asking anybody. She could be here locally... She could be in the Tampa Bay region. She could be in South Florida. We don’t know exactly where she is. That’s why we need to get this information out as far, as wide as possible.”

Jordan, according to Nocco, is not in the custody of her parents. She has burgundy hair, brown eyes, weighs about 160 pounds and stands five feet, six inches tall.

She was last seen wearing the grey hoodie, a blue bandanna, black and white leggings and heavy mascara or fake eyelashes.

“It seems like her entire life has been one adverse childhood experience to another, which has now culminated to the fact that she has gone missing and nobody knows where she is,” he said. “And we fear that she could be in a very cold, dark place and be in that terrible realm of possibly being trafficked.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 888-875-2246, 1800-706-2488 or 911.