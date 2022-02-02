Body of Taylour Young found in trunk of car in impound lot after months-long search

Homicide detectives are still investigating what happened to the 25-year-old Sam Houston State University graduate

Taylour Young, the man authorities in Texas have been searching for since early December, was discovered dead in the trunk of his own car, according to local law enforcement officials.

The Houston Police Department confirmed via Twitter on Monday that a body found on Jan. 19 in the trunk of a car in a Dallas impound lot has been identified as Young, 25.

Taylour Young, 25, was found dead in the trunk of his own car on Jan. 19, according to the Houston Police Department. (Credit: @CoffindafferFBI on Twitter)

“Young’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition,” the department tweeted early Monday evening.

Homicide detectives with the Dallas and Houston police departments are still investigating what happened to the Sam Houston State University graduate.

“The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Young’s cause of death,” Houston Police said on Twitter.

Houston Police did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for comment from theGrio.

(l to r) Taylour Young and his mother Tiffany Robinson are pictured in this 2017 photo. (Credit: @37sweet1 on Instagram)

Young’s mother, Tiffany Robinson, has been searching for her son since Dec. 10, according to a post on her Instagram page. Cardi B shared Robinson’s post with her 123 million followers later the same month.

Robinson recently confirmed her son’s death on Instagram.

“As I shared TAYLOUR’s disappearance with the world, I want to share my worldly loss as well,” she wrote in a post that included a picture of Young. “I [lost] my son, my baby, my friend …”

“During TAYLOUR’s family time of mourning, I ask that you continue to lift us up in prayer. Be mindful and respectful of our privacy and the fact that the investigation is still ongoing.”

Young was last seen alive on Dec. 9 when surveillance cameras in Houston recorded footage of him driving a 2019 Honda Civic near Capital One Bank on South Voss Road, according to PEOPLE.

Supporters on social media have been sharing information about his disappearance since it was initially reported.

Robinson recently told PEOPLE that her son was a “quiet child.”

“He was humble, nice, active and friendly. He loves fishing, riding bikes, but most importantly skateboarding,” she said. “He’s not argumentative. He’s not a fighter. He loves helping people. It’s just odd that this could happen to him, disappearing.”

