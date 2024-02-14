Body of Ukrainian found in Romania mountains after illegal border crossing attempt — photo, video

Body of Ukrainian found in the mountains of Romania

The body of a Ukrainian man who attempted to illegally cross the border was discovered in the mountains of Romania, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram on Feb. 14.

The Romanian side provided the information at about 8 a.m., said Border Guard.

Two other men were apprehended by Romanian border guards at 4 a.m., having also crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border unlawfully.

The detained individuals reported that they were accompanied by a third man who disappeared from their line of sight.

The Bohdan Mukachevo border guard detachment of the Border Guard Service received information that the Romanian Rescue Service hotline had received a report about a Ukrainian citizen losing his way in the mountains on Feb. 13.

Ukrainian and Romanian border guards then initiated search operations on both sides of the border. Unfortunately, due to an avalanche, no traces of people were found in the mountains.

Border guards are advising against mountain hiking at this time due to challenging weather conditions, including the risk of avalanches, thick fog, and strong winds.

During martial law, all men from 18 to 60 years old are considered to be subject to conscription and are also prohibited from leaving the country, except in cases provided for by law.

