Body of unidentified boy found in Indiana woods was in a Vegas-themed suitcase

The body of an unidentified boy found Saturday in a heavily wooded area in southern Indiana had been placed inside of a hard case Las-Vegas themed suitcase, state police said.

A mushroom hunter found the body near East Holder Road in Washington County. Authorities believe the child died within the last week but have not released a possible cause of death.

"Tragically, the child was located inside a closed hard case suitcase. The suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back," Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

Authorities released a picture of the suitcase, saying they hope it will generate tips.

The boy is believed to have been around 5 years old at the time of his death. He is described as a Black male, approximately 4 feet tall with a slender build and short haircut.

Police set up a tipline for information but on Tuesday none of those calls led to the identification of the child.