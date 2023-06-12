Body of unidentified female found at back of South Arlington Street residence in Akron

Akron police detectives are investigating the death of a female whose body was found Monday in Minordy Place, an alley in the 400 block of South Arlington Street.

Officers arrived after a person called to report finding the body at about 12:55 p.m. behind a residence.

Investigators are trying to identify the victim, who showed no apparent signs of trauma. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. People may also provide anonymous information to Summit County Crime Stoppers (330-434-COPS) or text TIPSCO at 274637.

Or download the Akron Police Department app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on its website, www.AkronCops.org.

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police working to identify body found behind South Arlington home in Akron