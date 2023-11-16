Body of Warren man missing since June believed to be found in northern lower Michigan

The body of a Warren man missing since June and presumed to be a homicide victim is believed to have been found in northern lower Michigan.

Warren police said Thursday they believe they located the body of James Wilkins, 27, a father and football coach, Monday in a remote area in Oscoda Township near an access road, an area desolate and covered with thick brush and trees.

Investigators found the area where the body was buried with help from a Michigan State Police cadaver dog. Oscoda Township is about a three hour drive north of Warren.

Wilkins has been missing since June 9 under suspicious circumstances. In August, two men, including his roommate, were charged in the case, an unusual move because Wilkins' body had not been found.

Warren police, state police, Oscoda Township public safety and the U.S. Park Service located the body and evidence. An autopsy was being conducted Thursday, Warren police said, to make a positive identification and provide investigators with additional information.

A freshly patched bullet hole

Family and friends reported Wilkins missing after he didn't show up for work.

Police searched Wilkins' apartment and a vehicle associated with his roommate, Donald Renfroe. They found a recently patched bullet hole in the wall of the apartment and what they suspected was blood.

Detectives obtained additional evidence showing that on the day Wilkins disappeared, Renfroe rented cleaning equipment and purchased additional cleaning supplies from a local hardware store. He also contacted and worked together with a friend, Darius Glenn, to clean out Wilkins' apartment and likely dispose of Wilkins' body, Warren police said.

Renfroe, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual and a felony firearm offense. Glenn, 28, was charged with tampering with evidence, accessory after the fact to a felony and concealing the death of an individual.

Renfroe is scheduled for a preliminary exam Jan. 19 in 37th District Court in Warren, while Glenn was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court, according to district court records.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in Thursday's news release that investigators gained "credible and reliable information" that led them to the location where the body was found.

"Our investigators never stopped working this case from the beginning as our goal was to locate Wilkins' body so that his family could have some closure," he said.

Dwyer previously said the evidence at the time the men were charged was "very compelling."

He had said police believed Wilkins and Renfroe, a longtime friend of Wilkins, argued and the shooting occurred in the apartment, though no one reported hearing anything.

Renfroe fled to Ohio, where he was arrested on unrelated charges and extradited to Michigan. Detectives seized several handguns belonging to Renfroe. Dwyer previously said they believed one of the handguns was used in the homicide.

