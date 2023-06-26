Body that washed up on banks of Presumpscot River likely man from out of state

Jun. 26—The dead person found on the banks of the Presumpscot River in Portland on Sunday is likely a 50-year-old man from out of state.

Portland police have tentatively identified the man with help from identification found in his clothing, but investigators are trying to locate relatives to provide a DNA sample or dental records to confirm, police said on Monday.

An autopsy by the state medical examiner's office determined the cause of death to be drowning, although toxicology tests have not come back. Police did not provide additional information but believed the man had been in the water for some time.

Police have not said whether they consider the death suspicious. The manner of death is undetermined.

Two people who were floating on the river Sunday afternoon near Riverside Golf Course discovered the body and called police.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information that might assist in this or any other case to call them at (207) 874-8575.